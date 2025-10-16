Kim Zolciak Has A Serious New Boyfriend -- But It's Messy AF! She Was Subpoenaed By His Estranged Wife!

Kim Zolciak is finally moving on to a new man — but is it ALREADY problematic? Sounds like it!

We’ve been covering the entire saga, and finally the messy ending (probably), to Kim and her ex Kroy Biermann‘s divorce. It’s been so messy — and it doesn’t sound like her new relationship is any less wild. Per an insider for TMZ, the Bravolebrity is now seeing a man named Kyle Mowitz, and she’s already been acquainted with HIS ex-wife: because she subpoenaed the reality TV star during their divorce!

Whaaat?!

Yep! Kyle’s ex, a woman named Jillian Green, previously requested Kim provide a deposition during their divorce case. She requested communications between Kyle and the Don’t Be Tardy alum. Per a source for the outlet, Kim and Kyle are dating… and that’s why Jillian wants to get her hands on this info.

Oh no… Are we looking at an overlap question??

The relationship started in the spring (around April or May), and has gotten very serious, per the insider. Even though they spend a ton of time together, however, they’re not ready to move in. We’re sure Kim is done with all the house drama for now, anyway!

But while it’s been going for some time, the source claims there was NO overlap in either Kim or Kyle’s previous relationships, despite the subpoena. Of course, Kim and Kroy have long been separated — and Kyle had reportedly already filed for divorce from his wife before he got with the Real Housewives alum. We have to say, such wild timing, regardless. But Jillian herself confirms this to be true in her filing. She says she isn’t arguing that Kim and her ex got together before their relationship ended, it’s about something else… But she did testify SHE kissed another man before it ended!

