Teary Kyle Richards Comforted By Friends After Confirming Mauricio Umansky Split Amid Cheating Rumors!

Kyle Richards is having a tough time now that her split from Mauricio Umansky has been confirmed.

On Sunday afternoon, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was spotted looking emotional with two gal pals. This is just a few days after the Dancing with the Stars contestant finally announced on Friday that they’d split after a ton of rumors. In that reveal, Mauricio then clarified they are separated, but aren’t talking about divorce — not yet, at least.

Sadly, the whole thing has made Kyle very upset. She was spotted by photographers with her friends over the weekend preparing to go on a hike. While standing near their black car, they could be seen having an emotional chat. Aside from her bright pink sneakers, the Bravolebrity was in all black and hid her face with sunglasses, though it still looked like she might have been tearing up behind the shades. At one point, one of the women hugged her before they all walked off to enjoy a hike.

Upset Kyle Richards appears to be comforted by friends after confirming Mauricio Umansky separation https://t.co/uaDkTuAYDb pic.twitter.com/fcyludu1m4 — Page Six (@PageSix) October 2, 2023

This comes hours after Kyle confirmed the split earlier on Sunday when a DailyMail.com paparazzo approached her at LAX, but she declined to share whether or not she had hope they could work things out. The couple have been open about marriage struggles for months now after rumors of a divorce. For a time, they tried to put up a united front amid speculation that Kyle was allegedly having an affair with country musician and her new BFF Morgan Wade.

It’s gotta be rough to go through a split in the public eye — especially one that has been rumored for so long now! Good thing her friends are looking out for her, tho. Reactions? Let us know (below)!

