Mauricio Umansky Reveals Where He & Kyle Richards Stand Amid Marriage Troubles!

Where do Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky stand today amid their marriage troubles? Well, the 53-year-old real estate agent is finally sharing some insight with fans…

As you know, the couple has been making headlines for months after reports broke that they were separated after more than two decades of marriage. But Kyle and Mauricio later called the divorce speculation “untrue” – although they admitted to having one of the toughest years in their relationship. Despite shutting down the rumors, it has not stopped fans from speculating if they are divorcing and whether Kyle has moved on with country music star Morgan Wade.

So what’s really going on with Kyle and Mauricio? Are they together? Or are they breaking up and just putting on a united front for the public for now while they figure out their next steps? Was this whole drama concocted to help the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as some fans are theorizing now? The Buying Beverly Hills star is giving us some answers to those burning questions.

During an appearance on the Red Mic podcast on Thursday, Mauricio blasted the rumors that he and Kyle “planted” stories about a breakup in order to get more “views.” He said:

“I’m not going to destroy my life to put a plant in the news so that people can get more entertainment. … That was an absolute blow.”

Yet we all know their marriage troubles will be a big plotline during the next RHOBH season and reunion…

As for what’s going on with their marriage? You’re in luck, Bravo fans, Mauricio even spilled the tea about the status too, revealing:

“We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues. I mean, certainly, we’re not separated. We’re not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff. We’re still dealing with our marriage. You know, we’ve been married for 27 years now together and it’s been an amazing 27 years.”

The Netflix personality then pointed out that it has been an “amazing 26 years” and a “difficult one year,” explaining:

“You know, Kyle and I are blessed, where we actually had 26 years that we did not have a bad year and I know most marriages have bad months, bad weeks [and] bad years.”

Basically, it sounds like the duo are still working things out at this point and have not made any decisions regarding whether they will pull the plug on their marriage! We cannot blame them for not wanting to give up on each other yet! As Mauricio said, he and Kyle have been married for 27 years — that’s a long time, especially for a couple in Hollywood! You can see a clip from the interview (below):

