Khloé Kardashian Shares ADORABLE Videos Of Son Tatum Playing!

Khloé Kardashian is enjoying her time with her baby boy!

On Monday The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share some brand new clips of her 1-year-old son Tatum Thompson walking around and exploring in the backyard! In the first video, the sweet little guy can be seen wearing some gray sweatpants and a white tank top while he stands near a fountain and splashes in the water. He’s got a tight grip on a rock as he splashes in the small fountain.

At one point, Koko tells her boy “No!” as his curiosity gets the best of him and he attempts to taste the water. Ha!

Ch-ch-check out a grab of the sweet moment (below):

ADORBS!

In the second clip, the toddler still has the stone in his hand while he wanders along a pathway over to a gravel area. Once he goes through the gravel at the base of a tree, he stumbles and falls down to his knees. Not to worry, though, he didn’t let the hiccup slow him down and continued on his adventure!

Aww!

Just like his big sister, True Thompson, Tatum is stealing everyone’s hearts with his cuteness! We love to see how much he’s growing — he just seems to be having a blast learning about the world around him. So sweet! Watch the videos in full (below)!

