Kyle Richards & Her Husband ARE Separated! Mauricio Umansky Finally Reveals Truth -- But What About Morgan Wade?!

Whoa, what?!

Mauricio Umansky just clarified his remarks from that Red Mic podcast on Thursday, and by “clarified” we mean pulled a complete 180!

Speaking to TMZ on Friday afternoon, he admitted Kyle Richards had reached out to him about the interview — because she was confused when he said they weren’t separated. Um, what?! That’s right, he came clean to cameras, saying:

“Kyle and I are human beings, OK? We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time, OK? We are currently separated, we are not talking about divorce, and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately.”

They ARE separated?!? No wonder the Real Housewives star was confused! Because he very explicitly stated on that podcast that “we’re not separated.” Can’t get clearer than that!

But the Dancing With The Stars contestant says he was only trying to say they weren’t at the divorce stage:

“Divorce is not part of our conversation right now. That is not part of what we’re dealing with. We’re dealing with a separation.”

Hmm. We hate to break it to Mauricio, but that’s kind of like saying you’re engaged but marriage isn’t part of the conversation. If you’re separated, that is the first step towards divorce. We starting to get the impression maybe he’s not trying to pull one over on us or on podcast hosts — but maybe he’s fooling himself? Because it sounds like things may not be final, but they’re a long way from fine.

Sorry, Mo, you’ll forgive us if we take your words with a grain of salt now, yeah?

Speaking of which, he also gave an update on Kyle’s rumored romance with country singer Morgan Wade! He told the outlet:

“There is no doubt in my mind that Kyle has not slept or cheated with Morgan Wade. They are really great friends. They are filming stuff together, they’re doing stuff together. They are not in a relationship.”

But Kyle was pretty darn anxious for Mauricio to clear up that whole separation thing. Like one might be it they were, say, already in a new committed relationship with someone whom they’d told their marriage was over? Look, we’re just trying to figure this out, y’all are the ones who are being inconsistent!

See his full new interview (below)!

Wow! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

