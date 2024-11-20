Kyle Richards Refuses To Even Say Morgan Wade's Name On New RHOBH Season! What Happened??

Kyle Richards won’t be talking about Morgan Wade anymore!

On the Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday, the reality star told Garcelle Beauvais the media was to blame for all the speculation surrounding her relationship with the country musician. OK, we’re back to full denial, we guess? But things are a bit different this time around. She refused to use the singer’s name, even when talking about her! Huh.

Kyle explained the situation, sharing:

“I know there’s a lot of curiosity about the person they always talk about. I’m not using her name intentionally. I don’t want to speak on anyone’s behalf except my own.”

Kyle went on to add that “right now, there’s nothing to say” about the pair, elaborating:

“I wish I had some story to say but that’s just not what it is.”

She wishes she had a “story”?? Kinda sounds like she got dumped, right? Or like it was a bad breakup? (Even if it was just a platonic relationship?) There have already been signs of a falling out and Morgan distancing herself from Kyle, though sources have denied it. Maybe not using her name is more evidence of that beef? Hmm…

While Garcelle felt bad about the speculation, she pointed out in a confessional that “it’s a little late” to stop using Morgan’s name considering she’s been mentioned on the show and even made an appearance last year:

“We’ve been talking about her. She’s been with us.”

Hah! So true!

Like we said, with Morgan being willing to come on the show and everything previously, it really feels like something changed. Like they went through a breakup maybe?

All that said, Kyle did confirm she is “not with” the vocalist romantically, insisting: “I’m not.” But we can’t help but notice the present tense here, know what we mean? She’s not with her now.

She did talk about some issues they had, expressing how the public speculation about their dynamic created “pressure” and “emotional distress” for her. But her co-star, once again, kept it real, replying:

“The music video wasn’t helpful either. It felt very, like you were playing coy.”

Calling it like it is! Love that!

Kyle continued:

“It wasn’t just myself I was considering. It’s not my place to talk about other people. … I was still figuring things out myself. I still am.”

OK, now it kinda sounds like Morgan told her to keep her name outta her mouth!

In a confessional, Mauricio Umansky‘s ex said she “never” questioned her sexuality until it was discussed publicly — which made her “think twice.” So, she’s clearly been working through a lot — and it’s hard to do that when the whole world has questions!

Shedding more light on why she’s not going to be giving viewers more clarity on her friendship with Wade, she told Us Weekly before the premiere:

“What’s hard is that I can only speak on my behalf. I’m not here to speak on anyone’s behalf but my own, especially someone who’s not signed up to do this show and doesn’t want to be spoken about on the show. So that puts me in a very different position.”

She furthered:

“So with that said, what I do address is about me personally and my journey and what I’m going through and where I am at and just not addressing her in particular, because it is just not fair to. Yeah, I have to let her speak for herself.”

Kyle also previously told Page Six‘s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast that all the attention was too much for the up-and-coming performer, reflecting:

“I think she just didn’t want any part of anything to do with my role [on] reality television and all that came with it. And, you know, the paparazzi and all that was very overwhelming. So I understood that and respected that.”

It really does seem like she’s trying to be respectful and not drag Morgan’s name back into the drama. Unfortunately for her, not speaking on this isn’t going to make the speculation go away! We mean, when have you seen this kind of drama between two friends??

Even her own co-star is still curious! Garcelle teased in a confessional:

“Kyle doesn’t owe us, or anybody, [anything] about her sexuality and what’s going on in her life. But do we want to know? Yes. Inquiring minds want to know.”

LOLz!

Thoughts?? Why do you think Kyle’s not saying Morgan’s name anymore?? Is this just out of respect or did something go down? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Bravo/Morgan Wade/YouTube & Morgan Wade/Instagram]