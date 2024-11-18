Bethenny Frankel SLAMS 'Trash' RHONY Reboot With Younger Women -- Demands 'Justice' For Former Cast!

Bethenny Frankel is not a fan of the new RHONY reboot!

In a since-deleted TikTok video on Saturday, the Bravo star slammed the network for replacing the OG cast of Real Housewives of New York City with a younger crew of women, calling it a “piece of trash.” Damn!

Noting that she’s seen dozens of “videos of people saying [the reboot] is unwatchable,” she demanded “justice for [former RHONY stars] Sonja [Morgan], Dorinda [Medley], Luann [de Lesseps] and Ramona [Singer] because they were ride or die.” The Skinnygirl founder continued:

“That show was on their back and all of a sudden they all got replaced [with] shiny new toys.”

She further detailed the problem:

“I know a lot more money was spent on the new cast and the new show [while the former stars were often treated] like the stepchildren. They’ve always been discarded. I know the money they’ve gotten paid. I know the demotions. I know the budgets. I know the premiere budgets. They know. I know. We know. You know.”

Not wanting to be too harsh to the new girls, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Racquel Chevremont, Bethenny (who was an OG cast member) pointed out:

“The new girls — I’m sure they’re lovely. I haven’t seen the show, [but] I’m actually sure that they’re lovely.”

But this still doesn’t mean they should have done a major overhaul of the series, the reality star continued:

“But [the former cast], as they got older, just got dropped off at the side of the road.”

Oof!

She also mocked the ratings, noting Bravo only has “200,000 people watching this [new] piece of trash.” Yeesh! She suggested the company “go get the old girls and dust them off, mix them in” because “humble pie is coming in hot.” She also told followers to “go find the tape” in which she said the channel’s announcement about the reboot and originally planned RHONY legacy show was “boring”:

“I didn’t understand the announcement of the legacy [show] and the new [reboot] with new, glossy, shiny produced women in New York that have nothing to do with each other and look what happened.”

Damn! See her full new vid, thankfully captured by fans (below):

Bethenny Frankel said what needed to be said.

SAVE #RHONY.

pic.twitter.com/aC44zMNOCr — JAVII (Taylor’s version) (@JaviHA92) November 17, 2024

Back in March 2022, Bravo announced the RHONY reboot with a new cast after 13 seasons. They also said they’d be adding the former stars to RHONY Legacy, a show that never came to be. Instead, many of them were added to The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The 15th season of the new RHONY has been out since early last month, and there have already been tons of calls to have it canceled. So changing the cast was clearly a big mistake for more folks than just Bethenny!

After sharing her “hot take,” the businesswoman deleted her TikTok, explaining in a follow-up post that she was “holding back in chiming in on the internet trashing the current RHONY season.” But she still defended her pals, saying:

“Justice for Ramona, Luann, Sonja & Dorinda who they left for dead in a failed attempt to upgrade to first class…”

Wow! She’s certainly upset for them! But innerestingly she deleted that video as well. It really seems like she’s trying to be a kinder, gentler Bethenny!

It’s a shame this reboot has apparently flopped! Have you watched it? Do you think it’s “unwatchable”? Should they add the old cast back? Sound OFF (below).

