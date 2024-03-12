Kyle Richards Cops To Being 'Curious' About Kissing A Woman Before Morgan Wade Music Video!

Kyle Richards is opening up about locking lips with Morgan Wade — and Erika Jayne‘s facial expressions in reaction to the reveal tell you all you need to know!!

On Monday, Bravo let slip a teaser clip of the third part of the season 13 reunion of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In it, Kyle is put on the spot regarding the steamy kiss between her and Wade as part of the country crooner’s music video for Fall In Love With Me that was filmed last year. And Kyle is now admitting she was definitely curious!

In case you’ve forgotten, reminisce with the video and its kiss (below):

Got it? OK! So, Kyle wanted to get the timeline of the vid correct. When castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff asked when the video was filmed, the RHOBH vet made it clear that they shot it in June of 2023 — a month BEFORE she and now-estranged husband Mauricio Umansky revealed that they had separated:

“The music video was done — I want to say a month before that story broke about Mo and me — but obviously once that story came out about Mo and me — we’re not going to make a video after that. We made it before. We already done it.”

Hmmm…

So does that mean the music video (and thus, the kiss) was the impetus for the split?! The 55-year-old stayed super-mum about that. But she did claim she had no idea the kiss was even on the table!! When host Andy Cohen asked about the on-camera lip lock, Kyle asserted she had no clue that was the plan until she got on set. And not only that, but it was the first time she’d ever kissed another girl!! Richards revealed:

“I didn’t really know the creative behind it until I got there. I never actually kissed anybody on camera — let alone a woman, or off camera. So I was very nervous and anxious, but if I’m being honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes.”

Ch-ch-check out the clip for yourself (below), and seriously, take note of Erika’s facial expressions throughout:

#RHOBH Reunion Preview: Kyle is talking about her friendship with Morgan and *that* music video ???? pic.twitter.com/WE3cE1YdgH — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) March 11, 2024

Got something to say, Miss Jayne?!?! Something tells us that she does. LOLz! Guess we’ll find out more on part three of the RHOBH reunion! Until then… what do U think of Kyle’s claims, y’all?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

