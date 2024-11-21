Morgan Who? Kyle Richards Tried To 'Hook Up' With Kevin Costner, Claims Sutton Stracke!

Sutton Stracke spilled some major tea about Kyle Richards!

The relationship between the Halloween star and Morgan Wade was a hot topic on the premiere of the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, during which she refused to say the country music singer’s name! Not even once! She even admitted the speculation surrounding their friendship made her “think twice” about her sexuality! However, she once again insisted she was “not” with Morgan… not right now.

Following the episode on Tuesday night, the cast further chatted on the after-show about the nature of Kyle’s relationship with Morgan. And that’s when Sutton dropped a bombshell about her co-star’s love life! Don’t get too excited! She’s not confirming and dropping receipts about what is going on between Kyle and her gal pal! Sutton spilled about someone else her co-star had her eyes on instead!

The Sutton Concept owner claimed Kyle tried to “hook up” with Kevin Costner during a trip to Colorado! What?! She said:

“Kyle and I have this conversation, she was in Aspen and Kevin Costner was there. And she was, like, trying to hook up with Kevin Costner.”

Wha?? Garcelle Beauvais chimed in, noting:

“Well, you want Kevin Costner.”

That would be a wild love triangle! Whoa! Sutton and Kyle have not always had a solid relationship, so this would complicate things for them — if it happened! Granted, do they really want Kevin? Word in Montana is that he allegedly cheated on his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner and got another woman pregnant. So maybe not exactly as standup a guy as he appears if the scuttlebutt is true!

But he’s still Kevin Costner, and for women of a certain age watching Bull Durham and The Bodyguard, that’s enough! Sutton continued:

“This is what I’m saying, I don’t think that Morgan’s the end all, be all because she [Richards] really wants … it’s not all about Morgan, there’s some Kevin Costner mixed in there.”

Hmm. Watch the after show (below):

Sutton didn’t spill the deets on when this alleged almost-hookup happened. However, the Yellowstone actor, who owns a 160-acre ranch in the area, was there back on December 29, 2023. And guess what? Kyle was also in Aspen at the time with Mauricio and their daughters at their family home! That’s the same time when we got the iconic photo with Rihanna! Check it out (below):

Kevin Costner exudes country cool in a black cowboy hat and matching coat as he steps out with friends in Aspen https://t.co/dH0HkZ8gFL pic.twitter.com/2nMn7F4ojg — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 30, 2023

Could this have been when Kyle tried to make a move on Costner? Are Sutton’s claims even true, though?

Well, she’s certainly not owning up to it! Kyle told TMZ at LAX Wednesday the story was “definitely not true.” Actually, she said she believed Sutton was “just joking.” In fact, she insists she and Kevin have only met “two times and talked to him for maybe one minute.” And she has “no” interest in ever hooking up with him in the future! Damn. Watch her quick airport interview with TMZ (below):

Do you believe Kyle, Perezcious readers? Or do you think Sutton was spilling the real tea? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Morgan Wade/Instagram, Bravo/YouTube, Nicky Nelson/WENN]