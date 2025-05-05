Kylie Jenner's HAWT New Bikini Selfies Feature A Nod To Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet! LOOK!

Kylie Jenner is SMOKING HOT in these new pics — but she’s reminding us all she’s taken, too!

On Instagram Saturday, The Kardashians star shared some new selfies in a barely-there black bikini. She posed in front of a mirror with a silver cuff bracelet and a chunky silver ring to complete the look, but one accessory that stood out to fans was what was on top of her head! When fans weren’t checking out her stunning bod, they zeroed in on her hat.

See why (below)!

That New York Knicks hat is a clear nod to the team’s biggest fan — Timothée Chalamet!

Over the years, Timmy T has been spotted at a ton of Knicks games in his home state of New York. In fact, fans even believe this could be HIS hat that she’s wearing! Aww! Even cuter!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]