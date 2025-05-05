Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Pack On PDA At Lakers Game! LOOK! Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Mic'd Up Watching The Lakers Is The Funniest Thing You Will See All Day! Shaq Abruptly Runs Off TV Set For Bathroom Emergency: ‘Sorry About That, America’ High School Girls' Basketball Coach Fired After Shocking Video Shows Him Pulling Player's Hair Following Loss Tracy Morgan Rushed To Hospital After Suddenly Vomiting All Over Court At Knicks Game! Brenda Song Reveals 'Crazy' Reason She Ended Up In Hospital After A Lakers Game! Ouch! Jennifer Hudson NAILED In The Face By Basketball While Sitting Courtside! Kylie Jenner's Family LOVES Timothée Chalamet -- See The Proof! North West Is Growing Up SO FAST -- This CRAZY New Photo Proves It!!! Twinning! Matthew McConaughey's 15-Year-Old Daughter Vida Looks JUST LIKE Mom Camila Alves In Rare Public Pic! In Her WAG Era? Olivia Wilde Spotted Out With Hunky Former Basketball Player Dane DiLiegro! David Harbour Seen Living It Up While Lily Allen Is In Treatment After His Alleged Cheating!

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's HAWT New Bikini Selfies Feature A Nod To Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet! LOOK!

Kylie Jenner's HAWT New Bikini Selfies Feature A Nod To Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet! LOOK!

Kylie Jenner is SMOKING HOT in these new pics — but she’s reminding us all she’s taken, too!

On Instagram Saturday, The Kardashians star shared some new selfies in a barely-there black bikini. She posed in front of a mirror with a silver cuff bracelet and a chunky silver ring to complete the look, but one accessory that stood out to fans was what was on top of her head! When fans weren’t checking out her stunning bod, they zeroed in on her hat.

Related: Timothée’s 3 Dating Demands For Kylie Revealed!

See why (below)!

Kylie jenner knicks hat Timothee chalamet
(c) Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Kylie jenner knicks hat Timothee chalamet
(c) Instagram/Kylie Jenner

That New York Knicks hat is a clear nod to the team’s biggest fan — Timothée Chalamet!

Over the years, Timmy T has been spotted at a ton of Knicks games in his home state of New York. In fact, fans even believe this could be HIS hat that she’s wearing! Aww! Even cuter!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 05, 2025 13:57pm PDT

Share This