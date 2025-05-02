Timothée Chalamet's 3 Dating Demands For Kylie Jenner Revealed! He Refuses To Be 'A Prop'!

For Kylie Jenner, maintaining her relationship with Timothée Chalamet comes with no less than three dating demands! Tough ones if you’re Kylie!

When news first broke the reality TV star and the acclaimed actor were dating, no one expected them to last. But here we are two years later with reports they’re happier than ever! So how does it work? Well, Timmy has rules!

On Thursday, an insider told DailyMail.com the Complete Unknown star has three specific demands amid his relationship with Kylie.

1. No Reality TV

First and foremost, he does NOT want to appear on The Kardashians. The insider dished:

“Timothée made his intentions clear early [on] that he didn’t ever want to be a prop. That is why he doesn’t want to be on the Kardashians’ show and is only seen with Kylie at events. He wants to be one of the Hollywood greats and wants to avoid falling into the trap of being known simply for who he is dating. It would be gut wrenching. They both know that if he started appearing on the family show then they wouldn’t work.”

Hey, she seems to be honoring that so far! As well as his second demand…

2. No Social Media

Timmy does NOT want to be featured on Kylie’s Instagram! Her nearly 400 MILLION followers will just have to wait for them to go on public dates like everyone else.

According to the insider, Kylie has done a great job not posting photos of her man, no matter how cute he might look:

“We don’t see Kylie posting her relationship with Timothée, and that’s because she wants to keep him around. She loves him and they see a future together. So, if keeping him off her socials works, then she will continue to do so.”

3. No Talking About Him

Last but not least, the 29-year-old doesn’t want the Khy founder speaking publicly about their relationship in interviews… So that’s why she deflects!

Why all the rules? Timmy wants to be known for his own artistry — NOT for his love life. He thinks it’s the only way to be taken seriously as a young artist. And he may be right! Plenty of filmmakers AND fans are quick to consider young stars as not being serious enough.

It may seem like he’s asking a lot, but he’s just drawing clear boundaries. And you know what? It’s working! The insider said it’s because of these three stipulations the pair are “so happy right now.” They concluded:

“He has the career he dreamed of and is madly in love. He is not looking to mess that up himself either.”

It would definitely be easy to be overshadowed by the KarJenner empire! But he ain’t going to let that happen!

Do you think these rules are valid?

