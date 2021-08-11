Kylie Jenner Birthday Tributes: From Travis Scott To The KarJenners

It’s Kylie Jenner’s birthday. so it’s no surprise the entire KarJenner klan is celebrating it on social media!

On Tuesday, the superstar turned the big 2-4, and many of her famous family members took a moment to celebrate her in their own unique ways. Kylie’s on-off-boyfriend, Travis Scott, also showered her with attention on social media, making it clear he was thinking about his baby momma on her big day.

Take a look at all the tributes (below).

Kris Jenner

The makeup mogul’s momma shared a heartwarming tribute alongside several cute throwback pics of her youngest child, writing in the caption:

“Happy Birthday to my littlest angel @kyliejenner!!!! I can’t believe how fast time goes by!!! If I close my eyes it still feels like yesterday you were riding ponies down the street and bringing home stray cats … And playing with my makeup!!!!!! You have brought all of us so much joy!!! You are the most amazing mommy!!!! The most amazing daughter, sister, friend, confidant and advisor and you are so wise beyond your years. You are so kind, generous beyond belief and so loyal, compassionate, and loving. You make every day extraordinary and your talent and creativity in everything you do amazes me.”

Khloé Kardashian

Kylie’s older sis commemorated the occasion by plugging the new 24K Birthday Collection from Kylie Cosmetics. She posted videos of the luxurious collection on her IG Stories, writing in the caption:

“YESSSSSS.”

KoKo also posted a lengthy Instagram tribute (below):

Kim Kardashian

Kimmy Kakes penned a short but sentimental tribute to Ky on her Instagram Stories, writing:

“Happy birthday Ky!!! I love you so much! You will always be my baby sis and I’m here for you no matter what!”

Kim didn’t stop there: she posted a collage of the b-day girl on ‘Gram, too, sharing:

Kendall Jenner

The model shared multiple pics of her younger sister on her IG Stories, writing:

“Happy birthday to my baby sister. My soulmate, we were put here together for a reason… So many moments together. We are blessed! We are strong! … You make me proud every day.”

She also shared a childhood pic of her holding her baby Kylie and added the caption:

“My first time holding you.”

Awwww!

Kourtney Kardashian

The eldest Kardshian celebrated her half-sis on the Poosh website, posting an article detailing the recipe for Kylie’s favorite avocado toast.

But don’t worry: Kourt didn’t forget the obligatory ‘Gram tribute either! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Travis Scott

Kylie’s baby daddy paid tribute to her with a snap taken at the pair’s February birthday party for their daughter Stormi. He wrote on his IG Stories:

“WAKE UP IT’S YOOOO BDAAYYYYYY”

Kylie Jenner

You better believe King Kylie celebrated herself! She shared a series of new pics on her ‘Gram with the caption:

“Cheers to 24.”

HBD, Kylie!

We haven’t seen anything from Caitlyn Jenner yet, but after her recent social media snafu, maybe it’s best she lay low for a while…

