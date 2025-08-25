Kylie Jenner's Heartbreaking Tribute To Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero On First Birthday Since His Death

Kylie Jenner is remembering her dear friend on his birthday.

In February, Jesus Guerrero tragically passed away far, far too young. Kylie wasn’t just one of the celebrity hairstylist’s clients, she was one of his best pals — and she’s been torn up about the heartbreaking loss, as you can imagine. Now, just six months after his death, on what would’ve been his 35th birthday, Kylie is celebrating his memory.

On Instagram Saturday, the reality TV star took to her Stories to post a picture of a small birthday cake with candles. She tagged Jesus’ account and wrote in the caption:

“Not a day goes by that we don’t think about you. Happy heavenly birthday. You’re forever loved and missed.”

She also tagged their mutual pal and her makeup artist, Ariel Tajada AKA makeupbyariel. See the post for yourself (below):

We’re sending love and light to Kylie, Ariel, and the rest of Jesus’ friends and loved ones. May he rest in peace.

