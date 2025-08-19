Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet FINALLY Reunite Amid Breakup Rumors! Look!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still together! Everyone can take a deep breath!

After hearing all about the recent breakup rumors between the two, fans were starting to get worried. We mean, hearing of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s heartbreak was tough — not to mention she hadn’t been seen with the actor since July! Plus, posting breakup songs is never a good sign…

But now everyone can relax. On Instagram Tuesday, two workers from a coffee shop in Budapest shared a picture with Kylie and Timmy. Looks like the reality TV star took a trip to see her man between his filming of Dune: Part Three in Hungary.

In the caption, the employees wrote:

“Today Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just walked in to our coffeeshop at Buda we were so in confusion, we could barley concentrate, but i think you can see on our face Thank god everyone look at them not us They were super nice and kind thank you for coming @kyliejenner @tchalamet “

Aww!

See the sweet picture (below):

How cute! We’re so glad these fans had such a great experience. And we’re even more glad to see Kylothée still going strong. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

