Kylie Jenner Shows Off 'Perfect' Driver’s License Pic & Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes!

It’s no surprise Kylie Jenner knows how to look good for the camera, but the girl just proved she is truly photogenic on a whole other level! Instagram filters are one thing, but who looks good for the DMV cameras??

On Sunday, the model took to her feed to share a photo of her California driver’s license and fans cannot believe how ridiculously good it looks!

It’s pretty typical for people to hate their government-issued pics, but not this reality star! She flaunted the photo on Instagram with no caption. Ch-ch-check it (below)!

She looks amazing!

Stunned by the photoshoot-worthy snapshot, fans said in the comments:

“I wish my ID was this perfect” “one of the most iconic photos.” “I’m really obsessed with this photo!!!” “the most glamorous ID I’ve ever seen, PERIODT.”

It truly is SO gorgeous! Kylie’s friend Anastasia Karanikolaou agreed, adding:

“hot”

Another user referenced the reality star’s iconic Snapchat era in 2015, teasing:

“This post is giving king kylie”

As for why The Kardashians star was uploading the photo in the first place, another person joked:

“Stormi [Webster] deff posted this”

LOLz! It is a bit random, but with a photo like that, who wouldn’t want to show off their driver’s license?! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know what you think in the comments (below)!

