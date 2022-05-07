Kylie Jenner Stuns In A Bikini After Dropping 40 Pounds In 3 Months!

Kylie Jenner is feeling herself!

The 24-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram this week to share some snaps while on a family vacation with partner Travis Scott and their 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. But in one particular post on Friday, Kylie shared a jaw-dropping picture of herself posing on a surfboard while rocking a light-colored bikini in the crystal clear waters. No surprise, she looked absolutely stunning! Ch-ch-check out the gorgeous snapshot (below):

She also wrote in the caption:

“happy girl”

Her hard work in the gym certainly has paid off! The momma recently revealed to her followers that she had gained 60 pounds during her second pregnancy but dropped 40 pounds already, all thanks to the combination of walking and pilates. And as we said, she is looking ah-mazing!

The momma of two shared some more pictures of her getaway this week, including a loved-up pic of her and Travis in front of a sunset. In another, Kylie took a moment to grab some solo shots of herself looking fabulous in a white dress in front of the ocean. She wrote alongside the images:

“Love like a sunset.”

Of course, their vacay wasn’t just one big photoshoot. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum later posted some videos on IG Stories of her and Stormi attempting to feed some lizards a snack on the beach. After nervously giving one reptile some fruit, she asked her little one:

“Oh, my goodness! Stormi do you want to try and feed one?”

To which Stormi enthusiastically replied:

“Yeah!”

Aww! It looks like this fam is having so much fun on their vacation!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]