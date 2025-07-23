Kylie Jenner's Son Is JUST Like Aunt Kendall In This VERY Hilarious Way

Kylie Jenner’s son is learning from his auntie!

On Wednesday, the Khy founder took to Instagram to share a hilariously adorable photo of 3-year-old Aire Webster cutting up a cucumber with a child-safe chopper… And it’s literally a spitting image of how Kendall Jenner chops cucumbers!

In the photo, Aire holds one end of the cucumber with his left hand and crosses his right hand over to cut the other end. Kylie captioned the pic, “runs in the family ? @kendalljenner”

See (below):

Who could forget that one 2022 episode of The Kardashians which led to a WAVE of roasting at Kenny’s expense! All because of her odd cucumber cutting technique!

LOLz!

