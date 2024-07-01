Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Spotted Together For The First Time In MONTHS!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still giving love a shot!

The 26-year-old reality TV star and the 28-year-old A-list actor hadn’t been spotted in public together for five months. The long absence from the public eye made everybody even start to wonder if possibly they had split up and called it quits on love! But that’s not the case! Because over the weekend, they popped up in Hollywood together, solidifying in fans’ minds the knowledge that they are still VERY MUCH an item!

It went down on Friday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The beauty mogul and the Dune actor popped up to go out for date night and check out a movie together while trying to keep as low of a profile as humanly possible. And we mean that as literally as we can — they were incognito and masked up to try to avoid attention!

Chalamet rocked a black shirt, black pants, a black baseball cap, and a black mask that covered nearly all of his face. Meanwhile, Stormi Webster‘s momma wore a white tube top with black pants and her own camouflage baseball cap along with a face mask, as well. Preventing the spread of disease — and also not wanting to be seen! Ch-ch-check out the pic for yourself (below):

Surprise!

It’s definitely a shock to see them out and about after months (and months and months and months) of laying low with no public sightings or hints of an ongoing romance. But there they are, as loved-up as ever! Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

