Kylie Jenner Breaks Down In Tears Over Cruel Fan Comments About How She Looks 'Old'!

Kylie Jenner is going through it right now.

On Thursday’s brand-new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 26-year-old reality TV star had a long and distraught conversation with her older sister Kendall Jenner about aging, beauty, and public perception. Of course, Kylie has been pretty candid in the past about walking it back with things like her lip fillers. But even with those admissions, she’s gotten a TON of heat from fans on social media saying she looks old, that she’s had too much plastic surgery, that she messed up her face, and on, and on, and on…

There is only so much a girl can take! And on Thursday’s ep, it sadly bubbled over for the Life of Kylie alum. While spending some quality time with Kenny, the Kylie Swim mogul admitted that their entire family has been “dehumanized” by media coverage and public opinion. Kendall agreed, arguing:

“If you talked the same way you do about us about any other woman, people would come to their defense all day long. But for some reason, with us, people don’t think we have any feelings.”

To that, Kylie responded that it’s been more than a decade that she’s been enduring awful comments about her face and body:

“It’s, like, a miracle that I can still have confidence, and look in the mirror and think I’m pretty. After 10-plus years of hearing about [my looks], it just gets exhausting.”

After acknowledging that she’s been “on a journey” with dissolving most of her lip filler in the past year, Stormi Webster‘s momma nevertheless admitted that it still hasn’t been easy reading all the social media comments. The digital world has gotten to her so much that she even broke down and started crying on the show! Oh no! After receiving a big hug from her older sis, Kylie said:

“I’ve never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me. It’s just like, why do people think it’s OK to talk about me?”

Seriously!

And even though Kylie does occasionally see supportive comments from fans, they are always far outweighed by the negative stuff. She lamented how unfortunate it is that it seems OK for people to mock the Kardashians, but not other women:

“[People say], ‘because she did it to herself. She f**ked up her face, she had so much surgery.’ People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13. Before I even got lip filler, people were talking about my looks. ‘I look old,’ I see it under every post.”

Kendall could empathize. She gave Kylie the same advice that Kris Jenner often gives, saying that she just has to keep a stiff upper lip and push past it:

“It’s sadly something we just have to, like, really grow tough skin on.”

Ultimately, Kylie tried to cap the ordeal on a positive note. While wiping tears away, she finished up in a confessional with this thought:

“I think that I’m really strong, and I was put in this position for a reason. I do think of myself as a confident person. I’m also human and there’s only so much one person can take.”

No kidding.

Sending all the love and light in the world!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Is Kylie right to be upset about this after so many years of online harassment?? Share your thoughts (below)…

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram/Hulu/YouTube]