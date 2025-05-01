Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Mic'd Up Watching The Lakers Is The Funniest Thing You Will See All Day! Shaq Abruptly Runs Off TV Set For Bathroom Emergency: ‘Sorry About That, America’ High School Girls' Basketball Coach Fired After Shocking Video Shows Him Pulling Player's Hair Following Loss Tracy Morgan Rushed To Hospital After Suddenly Vomiting All Over Court At Knicks Game! Brenda Song Reveals 'Crazy' Reason She Ended Up In Hospital After A Lakers Game! Ouch! Jennifer Hudson NAILED In The Face By Basketball While Sitting Courtside! Kylie Jenner's Family LOVES Timothée Chalamet -- See The Proof! North West Is Growing Up SO FAST -- This CRAZY New Photo Proves It!!! Twinning! Matthew McConaughey's 15-Year-Old Daughter Vida Looks JUST LIKE Mom Camila Alves In Rare Public Pic! In Her WAG Era? Olivia Wilde Spotted Out With Hunky Former Basketball Player Dane DiLiegro! David Harbour Seen Living It Up While Lily Allen Is In Treatment After His Alleged Cheating! Woman Claims Diddy Raped Her Right Before Fatal Stampede At 1991 NYC Charity Event In New Lawsuit

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Pack On PDA At Lakers Game! LOOK!

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Pack On PDA At Lakers Game! LOOK!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kissed like no one was watching at the latest Los Angeles Lakers game!

On Wednesday, the Khy founder and the Oscar nominated actor sat courtside to see the Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves — and while the LA-based team may have lost, the night was overall a win for the couple!

Related: Megan Fox & MGK Are TOTALLY Getting Back Together!

In pics, the pair can be seen smiling, cheering, and kissing in their front row seats throughout the game. Kylie wore a white tank and black leather pants, while Timmy had on a black and white flannel jacket and baggy jeans. See (below):

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet PDA at Lakers game
(c) MEGA/WENN
Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet PDA at Lakers game
(c) MEGA/WENN
Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet PDA at Lakers game
(c) MEGA/WENN
Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet PDA at Lakers game
(c) MEGA/WENN
Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet PDA at Lakers game
(c) MEGA/WENN

Cuteee!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & Apple Music/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 01, 2025 09:30am PDT

Share This