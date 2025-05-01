Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Pack On PDA At Lakers Game! LOOK!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kissed like no one was watching at the latest Los Angeles Lakers game!

On Wednesday, the Khy founder and the Oscar nominated actor sat courtside to see the Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves — and while the LA-based team may have lost, the night was overall a win for the couple!

In pics, the pair can be seen smiling, cheering, and kissing in their front row seats throughout the game. Kylie wore a white tank and black leather pants, while Timmy had on a black and white flannel jacket and baggy jeans. See (below):

Cuteee!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & Apple Music/YouTube]