Megan Fox & MGK Are TOTALLY Getting Back Together!

It’s only a matter of time until these twin flames start heating up their romance again…

All the signs have been pointing towards a reconciliation between exes Megan Fox and MGK ever since the arrival of their little girl in March. Heck, the rapper even moved in with the actress. They claimed the change wasn’t about them but rather so Machine Gun Kelly could help out Megan in her postpartum days and be around for their newborn.

But putting them in close quarters clearly helped since they started to have much-needed heart-to-hearts and the ice finally seemed to start thawing between them. This might be the most positive update we have yet on the status of their relationship — at least for their shippers!

Nothing’s a done deal yet — in fact, they’re still not an item — but a source told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday that it’s not of the question, so long as the musician puts the necessary work into himself:

“Megan’s relationship with MGK has been rocky, but they’re doing their best to co-parent. She isn’t focused on rekindling things romantically with him just yet. Megan knows it will take a lot of work and therapy for MGK to regain her trust, as well as her family and friends.”

“Yet” being such a keyword in that sentence!

The Lonely Road vocalist is doing his best to abide by the Jennifer’s Body alum’s rules in this complicated phase of their relationship, putting the needs of co-parenting first, the source noted:

“MGK is stoked to be a new dad, but the current state of his relationship with Megan has made things hard for him. He wants to be the most hands-on dad, but knows he also has to respect Megan’s current boundaries.”

OK, this SO seems like he gets it!

He knows he f**ked up and he’s taking it slow trying to prove to Meg that he can be the man she needs him to be — and to move past this current dynamic they’ve got going that he clearly doesn’t love! Abiding by her boundaries is a great first step. Little by little, maybe he’ll finally earn back her trust after all the s**tty things he reportedly did that led to their split! It sounds like he’s essentially got a to-do list of ways to prove himself. Better hit up that therapist ASAP and get to work!

In the meantime, the 38-year-old Transformers star also has the support of her ex-husband (and other baby daddy), Brian Austin Green, and his fiancée Sharna Burgess, in this new chapter, the confidant dished:

“Brian and Sharna are supportive and are in Megan’s corner. They’ll do anything to ensure that the kids are all happy and safe.”

The exes share Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8. Brian and Sharna also share a 2-year-old son Zane. After getting into some beef with the songwriter as the new addition to the fam was being born, the Beverly Hills, 90210 heartthrob is also no longer willing to put up with any BS from MGK. The insider said of the actor and his future wife:

“They want to make sure they stay away from any negativity in the media involving MGK.”

Smart! Things got REALLY messy there for a second. None of ’em need that energy right now. It certainly won’t win the 35-year-old artist any brownie points with Meg.

So, with all this said and done, there’s absolutely still a “chance they could reconcile,” the source finished. OMG! This is totally gonna happen, right? They’ve been through so much together — but with their intense bond, it just doesn’t seem like they’re ready to throw in the towel. Especially not with their daughter in the mix now. Just give them some time!

Any predictions, Perezcious readers? Do U think MGK will really put in the work to win Megan back? And would a reunion last? Sound OFF (below)!

