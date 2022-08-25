Kylie Jenner Revealed Her 7-Month-Old Son’s Name To A Fan!

Was Kylie Jenner’s seven-month-old son’s new name finally revealed?!

As you may recall, the 25-year-old makeup mogul welcomed her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott in February, announcing that the tiny tot’s name was Wolf Webster. But a month later, she revealed on Instagram Stories that the couple changed their mind on his moniker, saying:

“FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Related: Kylie Fires Back At TikTok User For Poking Fun At Her Lips

Kylie later told USA Today that she knew the moment she signed his birth certificate that she and Travis did not want to keep the name Wolf, explaining:

“We had to quickly sign the birth certificate, and then I knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name. It just didn’t suit him. We haven’t legally changed his name yet. We’re in the process, so it just wouldn’t feel right to share anything when we don’t have an official name.”

Since then, the momma has kept quiet on the new one — until now!

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum’s lips has been sealed for months, it looks like she’s finally let the cat out of the bag – but to only one super lucky fan! Kylie revealed the moniker for her baby boy to TikTok star Colt Paulsen during an event for her latest Kylie Cosmetics product at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles. In a video posted on the platform, the reality star could be seen leaning towards him and supposedly whispering the name into his ear as she hid her mouth from the camera with her hand. Colt immediately sported a shocked face, placing a hand over his mouth. He wrote over top of the clip:

“Kylie Jenner told me the name.”

Way to leave us all hanging! LOLz! Of course, who knows if the social media personality actually learned of the name of Kylie’s son. This very well could be a joke.

However, some people seem to think she shared another clue about it. In a follow-up video, The Kardashians star sang a small snippet of her viral song “rise and shine” at the request of Colt. Fans soon rushed to the comments section of the post to speculate that the phrase might have someone to do with the name, including:

“His name is Sunny lol. Rise and Shine!”

Meanwhile, others believed it might be “Knight.”

Guess we’ll have to wait until Kylie, Colt, or someone in the Kardashian-Jenner family spills the beans! What do YOU think the baby’s name is, Perezcious readers? Drop your guesses in the comments (below).

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram, Colt Paulsen/TikTok]