Kylie Kelce Shares The 'Ridiculous' Nickname 4-Year-Old Daughter Calls Jason!

Kylie Kelce is baffled by the nickname her daughter gave Jason Kelce!

On the newest episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast Thursday, the mom of four chatted about what her girls — Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, Wyatt, 5, and Finnley, 3 months — call their daddy. She shared a HIGHlarious TikTok that showed a toddler referring to his parents as “babe” after picking up on what he heard around the house, which got her thinking about her own kids.

In the episode, Kylie said:

“The girls, they will occasionally call Jason ‘Jason’ or ‘Jay’.”

What about DAD or DADDY?? LOLz! But Elliotte’s nickname for the former Philadelphia Eagles player is what really threw the podcast host for a loop! She said sometimes she catches her 4-year-old daughter calling her daddy “big guy”:

“I want to be abundantly clear. That is not something I call my husband, but she, I believe, heard it on Bluey. I could be wrong, but she heard it somewhere.”

Ha!

This nickname has made for some interesting conversations around the Kelce household, Kylie explained:

“She’ll be like, ‘Come on, big guy. Time to get up, big guy. Let’s go in the other room, big guy’. And says it like it’s completely normal, which is ridiculous.”

Too funny! Kids really do say the darnedest things! Watch for yourself around the 8:03 mark (below):

Kylie didn’t say whether Jason is a fan of the nickname or not, but if he’s anything like us, he probably finds it SO funny and adorable. What do U think of Elliotte’s nickname for her Pops, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Kylie Kelce/Instagram/Not Gonna Lie/YouTube]

Jul 17, 2025 17:00pm PDT

