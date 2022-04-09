Lady GaGa’s Dog Walker ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Man Accused Of Shooting Him Was Mistakenly Released From Jail

Lady GaGa’s dog walker has spoken out once again after the man accused of shooting him last year was accidentally released from jail.

On Friday, Ryan Fischer took to Instagram to express how “deeply concerned” he is that James Howard Jackson was mistakenly let out of prison this week and begged him to just turn himself in to the authorities. He wrote:

“While I’m deeply concerned at the events that led to his release, I’m confident law enforcement will rectify the error. I ask for Mr. Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be. Thank you to everyone who is supporting me during this time.”

Related: Best Friends Who Disappeared After Wedding Found Dead In Pond Of Nearby Golf Course

As we previously reported, it all went down when the suspect appeared in court for a hearing on April 6 during which his charges were dismissed. However, it turned out that wasn’t accurate! Multiple law enforcement sources told NBCLA that a replacement criminal case should have been filed instead. Since the court and jail records were never updated in time, James ended up being released on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau announced the “inadvertent” release of James “due to a clerical error.” The statement said at the time:

“The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody.”

Understandably, we can imagine how frustrated and scared Ryan must be after learning this news. Last April, he had been walking three of the 36-year-old pop sensation’s dogs when he was shot in the chest and two out of the three French bulldogs were stolen. The two pooches were eventually returned to GaGa when a woman who was subsequently arrested brought them back to the police.

Meanwhile, James was later arrested with four other people. He specifically was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree robbery, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

The search for James is ongoing at this time, but we will keep you posted if any more updates come out. In the meantime, we are wishing Ryan nothing but the best during this troubling time. Reactions to this whole situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via CBS Mornings/YouTube, Lady GaGa/Instagram]