Suspect Accused Of Shooting Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Mistakenly RELEASED From Jail!!

Outta the dog house… for now!

One of the suspects arrested for the shooting of Lady GaGa’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, has been released from jail — all because of “an administrative mistake.” Wut?!

According to booking records obtained by E! News on Friday, James Howard Jackson, 18 (right inset), appeared for a court hearing on April 6 during which his charges were dismissed. Only, that’s supposedly not true! Several law enforcement sources told NBCLA that the dismissal was “an administrative mistake” and that a replacement criminal case should have been filed instead. Because neither the court nor jail records were updated in time, James was released on Wednesday afternoon!

The LA County District Attorney’s Office told NBCLA that instead of dropping the charges, they were supposed to have been replaced by a superseding grand jury indictment unsealed during the hearing. Sources familiar with the case said that the superseding case was never entered against Jackson. Authorities are currently trying to track him down again, saying in a statement said via the outlet:

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is investigating the inadvertent release from custody of Defendant James Howard Jackson. Mr. Jackson was in custody for attempted murder in connection with the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker and the theft of two of the singer’s French Bulldogs which occurred on February 25, 2021. Defendant Jackson attended court proceedings at the Clara Shortridge Criminal Justice Center on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, and was released from custody on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, due to a clerical error. The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody.”

Last April, James was arrested alongside Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27. They were each charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery. James was also charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Meanwhile, Jaylin also faces one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. All three plead not guilty to the charges.

These men were just three out of five people initially charged for the crime that almost took the life of Ryan in February 2021. As Perezcious readers will recall, GaGa’s dog walker was caring for her three French bulldogs when he was ambushed on the street. Two of the dogs were stolen and have since been returned to the pop star. The third pup was rescued after running away.

Fischer was shot in the chest and underwent multiple surgeries to fix a collapsed lung. He has frequently shared updates on his health journey. And, as you can imagine, he’s not so pleased to hear that one of his alleged attackers has been set free. Sharing NBCLA‘s article in his Instagram Story on Thursday, he wrote:

“Lord, grant me the serenity…”

He also added:

“Deep breaths.”

We really feel for him. How frustrating! As of now, the LA County District Attorney’s Office has yet to release any more updates on James’ unintended release or the ongoing search for him.

