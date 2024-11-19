Laken Riley’s Murder Suspect Was ‘Giggling’ When Being Taken In For Questioning, Say Police

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

New disturbing information has emerged in the murder case of Laken Riley.

Nine months ago on February 22, the University of Georgia nursing student set out for a jog and never made it back home. After her friend grew concerned and called the local police, the 22-year-old’s lifeless body was found in nearby woods ferociously beaten. Jose Ibarra, 26, and his two brothers matched a description of the suspect and were arrested the following day. And according to new information, he didn’t seem to be taking it all that seriously.

The second day of Ibarra’s murder trial was held on Monday, and Corporal Rafael Sayan, a police officer with the UGA, gave a chilling account of Jose’s overly “relaxed” — and even giggly — demeanor on the day he was arrested. According to court documents obtained by CNN, Sayan noted the suspect and his two brothers all appeared “relaxed and calm” while being escorted out of their apartment the day after Laken’s murder.

Related: Man Killed 17-Year-Old Girl’s Parents After Meeting Her In ‘Furry’ Community

The outlet reported the brothers were ultimately ruled out of the investigation after a DNA test linked only Jose, but Sayan said “there was a lot of laughing, giggling” — specifically about being woken up for the legal matter.

That’s just so awful and cruel… Especially given what we know about the condition Laken was beaten into.

Jose has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, concealing the death of another, and hindering a 911 call. According to WSB-TV, he waived his rights to a jury trial and has pleaded not guilty.

What are your thoughts on this latest update? We hope Laken’s family gets to see justice.

[Images via Clarke County Sheriff’s Office & Laken Riley/Facebook]