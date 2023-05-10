Lala Kent Claims Ariana Madix Had A 'Meltdown' Defending Tom Sandoval Relationship To Vanderpump Rules Producers!

Apparently, Ariana Madix was PISSED when she thought the Vanderpump Rules producers were attempting to meddle with her and Tom Sandoval’s relationship – before his affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed!

For those who haven’t been watching this season of the Bravo reality series, there was a lot of speculation about the 40-year-old’s close relationship with Raquel Leviss. It reached the point where viewers saw Lala Kent speak with the 37-year-old reality star about Sandoval’s actions at a Labor Day Party, which Raquel also attended. She accused him of lying about not being able to leave the bash to comfort Ariana when she learned her grandmother died. While the author first defended Sandoval, she soon found out he lied about what went down that day.

But before the two women got the truth, it turns out there was a moment fans didn’t get to see on last week’s episode. According to Lala, Ariana completely went OFF at her and the producers for what she thought was them trying to create drama in her relationship yet again! The 32-year-old revealed on her Give Them Lala podcast on Wednesday that things took a turn and her co-star had a “meltdown” when she questioned whether Sandoval lied. It got so bad that the producers had to step in after pausing filming. Lala recalled:

“When I bring it up, Ariana gets furious — to the point where production steps in — because she says, ‘I’m not doing this. Production always tries to do this to my relationship.’ I wanna say it was before Tom came in that cameras went down because she was very upset that I was bringing this up — very.”

We can imagine Ariana was fed up over her friends questioning her and Sandoval since there were already whispers about them having an open relationship at that point. Lala continued:

“She did say, ‘Lala, you don’t know mine and Tom’s relationship. Like, in all fairness, we never see you.’ But then [after] whatever happened, the cameras picked back up, and we do the rest of the scene.”

Of course, Sandoval admitted to lying to Ariana – and she (understandably) became more upset at him for putting her “​​in a position with this where people will think that I’m a f**king idiot.” Given what we know now, the bartender must have felt both annoyed and possibly embarrassed after calling out producers and defending her relationship with them.

Lala went on to share on the podcast that she was “suspicious” of why Sandoval decided to stay at the party but did not believe he was having an affair with Raquel at that time. Despite being skeptical about the controversial pair’s close friendship, she ultimately decided to keep her mouth shut about her suspicions after seeing how Ariana reacted to this situation.

If only Lala did tell Ariana, she may have caught on to his affair earlier. Oof. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube, Vanderpump Rules/Peacock]