Lala Kent Ex Randall Emmett Faces Accusations Of Mistreating Bruce Willis In New Hulu Doc! Look!

If these allegations are right, Lala Kent was far from the only person Randall Emmett mistreated.

The first trailer for a new Hulu documentary called The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump promises to explore more than just what we’ve already heard the film producer allegedly did to his reality TV star ex!

ABC News Studios and LA Times Studios teamed up to investigate the truth behind over 30 lawsuits and even worse rumors against Randall. Including in the doc are Lala’s mother and brother, Lisa and Easton Burningham, comedian Heather McDonald, journalists Amy Kaufman and Meg James, and Puck News co-founder Matt Belloni. Filmmakers also spoke to various movie crew members, including personal assistants, for all the dirt, and what’s come out is a bevy of accusations, including racism and abuse.

Video: Vanderpump Rules Releases EXPLOSIVE Reunion Trailer! WATCH!

What’s especially disgusting? Deadline reports the accusations include “questionable on-set behavior” towards Bruce Willis, who we already know was already suffering mental decline and aphasia while filming numerous so-called “geezer teasers” for the direct-to-video action mogul. (Emmett has denied all wrongdoing.)

Get your first look at what promises to be a bombshell doc, premiering May 22 (below)!

