Vanderpump Rules Releases EXPLOSIVE Reunion Trailer! WATCH!

It’s finally here!

As you know, the Vanderpump Rules cast came together earlier this year to film the highly-anticipated reunion shortly after the news of Tom Sandoval’s months-long affair with Raquel Leviss broke. We’ve heard that things got super heated during filming – and we’re now getting to see some of what went down as the trailer was released on Wednesday! Prepare yourselves, Bravo fans, because it looks like there are some wild and chaotic moments during this reunion!

In the teaser, we, of course, see Ariana confront Sandoval and Raquel about their secret relationship. The 37-year-old can be seen crying at the beginning, saying that she “can’t think of two worse people” than them. However, Ariana wasn’t just breaking down in tears! She then appears to tell Lala Kent and Katie Maloney in their dressing room that she doesn’t “see anything good coming for those f**king rats” — obviously referring to Sandoval and Raquel. She also becomes enraged after Raquel said she was “selfish,” calling the 28-year-old and Sandoval “diabolical,” “demented,” and “sub-human.” DAMN!

Meanwhile, James Kennedy slammed the pair for being “poo-poo heads.” No joke! The trailer escalated to the point where we see the 40-year-old almost getting into a brawl with… James! And it ends with host Andy Cohen asking Sandoval if he is “in love” with Raquel. However, viewers won’t find out the answer until the reunion episodes drop later this month! You can ch-ch-check out the teaser (below):

Wow. Chills!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you plan on watching the reunion? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Bravo.]