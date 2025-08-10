Beauty Pro Slams Larsa Pippen's 'Questionable Surgery Choices' Amid Changed Appearance -- But She Fires Back!

A beauty provider just called out Larsa Pippen on Instagram over what she says is an “overfilled” face — but the reality TV star wouldn’t leave the comment alone and came right back over the top with a response!

So, back on Friday, a New Jersey-based esthetician named Mai Kaga posted a video to her IG account. In it, she pointed to past and current-day pics of Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife and claimed the 51-year-old reality TV star had gone from “naturally beautiful to noticeably overfilled” in the last few years.

Related: Kristin Davis Shows Off Natural Look After Removing Her Facial Fillers! Look!

As part of the caption written underneath the video, Kaga said:

“From excessive facial filler to questionable surgery choices, her transformation is a reminder that not all cosmetic work is good work. Even with unlimited funds, choosing the right injector matters.”

Ouch… And in the actual video, Kaga kept calling it out, accusing Larsa of having “excessive facial filler” which she claimed caused an uneven, lumpy, and swollen face on the reality television veteran that didn’t look natural.

You can watch the video for yourself (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Mai Kaga | Aesthetic & Concierge Medicine (@thekagaacademy)

Oof!

But Larsa wasn’t going to let that shade slide for one second. In the comments, the Real Housewives of Miami star fired back with this response:

“Honey I had PRP and had an allergic reaction so chill out.”

Well okay then! So, PRP is platelet-rich plasma treatment, which is a regenerative medicine technique in which doctors process blood to concentrate the number of platelets in the plasma, and then inject it back into your body for therapeutic and healing benefits, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Angioedema, which is the name of the allergic reaction that can occur deep under layers of the skin in those cases, usually clears up within a day or two, according to the Mayo Clinic. But that is NOT what is happening here, Kaga claimed. She alleged to Page Six:

“Allergic reactions to PRP are extremely rare. You simply will not find allergies to your own blood cells all that common. Second — allergic reactions don’t last 3 seasons on a streaming network.”

OUCH!!!

BTW, after Pippen commented on the video, Kaga responded directly to her in another comment, saying:

“Double board certified physician here AKA Honey.”

LOLz!

Then, in a follow-up video on Saturday, Kaga added more. She explained how doctors actually might be the ones at fault for being too keen to give Pippen aesthetic or cosmetic treatments when she really doesn’t need them:

“Yes, she’s asking for these treatments, but there is somebody on the other side of that that is saying yes, and they shouldn’t be. Taking advantage of people and taking their money when they ask for something — that’s not a good injector, that’s a salesperson.”

Kaga continued in that second video:

“You want somebody that’s going to say, ‘That’s not really for you, that’s not really what you’re going to be looking for. She obviously has a ton of natural beauty and that’s what we should be trying to preserve and enhance.”

Watch it for yourself (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Mai Kaga | Aesthetic & Concierge Medicine (@thekagaacademy)

Welp… Reactions, y’all?!

Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via Larsa Pippen/Instagram/Instagram]