Kristin Davis Shows Off Natural Look After Removing Her Facial Fillers! Look!

Kristin Davis is absolutely glowing!

The 59-year-old actress showed off her filler-free face in a selfie on Instagram Wednesday — and she looked incredible! In the snapshot, she sported voluminous curly hair and not a drop of makeup. A completely natural look! Check it out (below):

Wow! Stunning! The fresh-faced picture comes after she dissolved her facial fillers. As you may recall, Kristin told The Telegraph last year she got “ridiculed relentlessly” about her looks after getting fillers. The nasty comments got so bad she decided to ditch them altogether:

“I have done fillers and it’s been good, and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad. I’ve had to get them dissolved, and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful. … No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time. But luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually. The thing is you don’t smile at yourself in the mirror. Who smiles at themselves in the mirror? Crazy people.”

Oof. We still can’t give the online critics credit… but her friends taking her aside and telling her they also didn’t think the fillers were doing her any favors? It does seem to have helped. The Sex and the City star looks AMAZING! Heck, she actually may have taken a few years off her appearance with the switch back to look natural!

Now Kristin tries to have a different attitude about her appearance. She explained to Entertainment Tonight:

“I don’t have to look like how I used to look. When I look in the mirror, I try to remind myself not to see the deficits, you know, because that’s how we’re programmed to see. Like, you can’t not age. The only way you cannot age is to not be alive, which is not something that I want to happen, obviously. So, I just have to have these talks with myself and try to relax and sometimes I just have to get out of my own head and take a walk.”

Well, we have to say that Kristin looks fabulous. And we love to see her embracing her natural beauty as she ages! Heck, she doesn’t even need to wear makeup to look flawless! That’s the Charlotte York we know and love!

