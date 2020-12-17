Love Island UK's Laura Whitmore & Iain Stirling Expecting Their First Baby!

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling are having a baby! The Love Island UK host and announcer shared the exciting news on Wednesday, with Laura posting an adorable Instagram picture of a “Guns N’ Roses Sweet Child O Mine” onesie.

She captioned the cute ‘gram:

“So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly. However, I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share—and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021.”

AWWWWW!

The 35-year-old Irish presenter also admitted it had been difficult to keep the news such a secret due to a bout of morning sickness, explaining:

“Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mash potato in the morning. I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought. In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!”

Iain also shared a funny message, saying bye bye to his video games as he prepares to be a dad!

The momma-to-be later shared more about her first pregnancy on Thursday, revealing to her IG followers a sultry maternity photo shoot for a new Hunger magazine spread. Take a look:

Congrats to the happy couple!

