Pippa Middleton is pregnant with baby no. 2!

Such great news here for Pippa Middleton‘s family and loved ones — we simply couldn’t be happier!

The 37-year-old English socialite is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband James Matthews, according to a source who leaked info to reporters. The news was first reported by Page Six and further confirmed by People, so it appears to be the real deal with Kate Middleton‘s beloved sister expecting baby no. 2! Here we go!

A source spoke to Page Six about the pregnancy news, revealing (below):

“Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted.”

Love it!!

And yeah, seriously, we could ALL use good news like this during such a difficult year all around. Thank goodness for heartwarming pregnancy reveals!

Of course, Pippa and James already share 2-year-old son Arthur, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight along with the rest of the near-famous fam. Of course, when your sis is married to one of the most powerful members of the most powerful royal family in the world, it’s sort of hard to accomplish that all the time… just saying!

Regardless, congrats to Pippa and James! So happy about this good news!

