Listen To This: When All You Feel Is Down...

We are starting to get impatient for new Lauren Daigle music. We will say a prayer and hope we get some before the year is over!

The Christian artist is bigger than the genre and just makes amazing music. This appeals to those who usually only listen to secular music.

Look Up Child is the light at the end of the darkness!

Her voice! The way she interprets lyrics! It is soaring and healing!

You need this uplifting!

Check out this exquisite live performance above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Lauren Daigle!