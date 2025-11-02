Got A Tip?

Law & Order Actor George Pogatsia Details Stopping IRL Abduction In Wild Story!

George Pogatsia has a wild story!

The actor, who appeared in two episodes of Law & Order between 2004 and 2008, seemingly took a page out of the legal drama and saved a young woman from being abducted over the weekend! He told TMZ on Sunday that he and his wife were heading home from Jersey City Heights, NJ on Saturday night at around 10:30 p.m. local time when they saw a man approaching a 19-year-old girl on a dark street.

He said the young woman looked inebriated and attempted to shoo away the stranger, but to no avail. The unidentified man apparently pressured the teen to come home with him, and after continuing to reject him, she tried to run away. And according to George, that’s when the stranger grabbed her and forcefully threw her over his shoulder, triggering a heroic streak in George.

He told the outlet he leapt to action and demanded the stranger set the teen down or else. And at that moment, the alleged attempted kidnapper dropped her and made a break for it.

So scary!

Shortly after, police and an ambulance arrived and George provided them with his statement. He told TMZ:

“I hope she’s okay. I’m happy I was able to step up and stop it.”

How wild! We’re so glad he was there!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via George Pogatsia/NBC/YouTube]

Nov 02, 2025 15:33pm PDT

