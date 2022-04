So happy this song came into our life!

Leigh Nash is best known as the voice of Sixpence None The Richer and their ginormous hit Kiss Me.

Her new solo music is very different from that.

Good Trouble can best be described as earnest pop. And EXQUISITE!!!

Please take a moment and listen to this deeply moving song – featuring Ruby Amanfu!

Warning: it may make you cry!

Check it out above!

