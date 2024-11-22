Leonardo DiCaprio's Heartfelt Dedication To Kate Winslet Is SWOONWORTHY!

Got A Tip?

Leonardo DiCaprio's Heartfelt Dedication To Kate Winslet Is SWOON WORTHY!

Leonardo DiCaprio will never let go of his love for Kate Winslet!

In a video circulating on social media, the former Titanic co-stars had the sweetest reunion ever at a screening for Kate’s newest movie Lee in El Lay. While at the Harmony Gold Theater on Tuesday, Leo introduced his longtime friend to the audience with the most swoonworthy speech — one that nearly brought her to tears!

The Wolf of Wall Street star gushed:

“Kate, my dear friend, your work [in Lee] has been nothing short of transformative. I continue to be awestruck. I continue to admire your strength, your integrity, your talent, and your passion to every single project that you create. So, without further ado, one of the great talents of my generation, the one and only Kate Winslet.”

Aww!

This dedication made the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind star get emotional. She replied:

“I can’t even look at Leo now or else I’ll cry.”

So sweet! See the moment for yourself (below):

The pair were also able to recreate one of the lasting, iconic images from James Cameron‘s epic film as they near the 27th anniversary of the legendary movie:

Love it!

Reactions to this adorable reunion, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Paramount Pictures/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]

Nov 21, 2024 17:30pm PDT

