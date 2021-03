THIS IS THE BEST THING WE’VE HEARD IN MONTH!!!

Dancing With The Stars alum Mark Ballas and his wife, BC Jean, are in a band called Alexander Jean and they’re song Highs and Lows Lyric is such a smash!

This needs to be on the radio!

The love song reminds us of one of Ed Sheeran’s power ballads!!

Hit!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Alexander Jean!