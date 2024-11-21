Chilling 2010 Post From Liam Payne About His Funeral Resurfaces After He's Laid To Rest

An old post from Liam Payne is hitting hard for many fans this week.

The singer’s friends and family all gathered in Amersham, England, to lay him to rest on Wednesday — over a month after the singer tragically passed away at the age of 31 following a fall from the fourth-story balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires. Since then, a chilling tweet from 2010, the same year he rose to fame with One Direction on The X Factor, resurfaced… about his funeral. Whoa.

On December 31, 2010, Liam wrote on Twitter (AKA X now):

“If I died would you come to ma funeral…?”

It is unknown to whom this question from Liam was directed, if it was meant to be lyrics or what, there was just no followup. However, many fans resurfaced the post on Wednesday to share pictures in the comments section from his funeral service of his former bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson to acknowledge that “they did” show up to pay their respects. Even after all these years.

It was the first time in a looong time the group had been together. In fact, the last time we saw all of them in the same room was in 2015 during their final concert with Zayn. But no one wanted this kind of reunion, where they had to say one last goodbye to their pal. See the fan comments on the resurfaced post (below):

“They would. They went.” “They all made it to the funeral….May Liam payne Rest in peace as fellow one Direction members show up at his funeral to pay last respect [sic].” “the tragic reunion i didn’t expect to happen in your funeral, liam. you will be missed. rest in love.” “They did my Payno, they did, we all wish they wouldn’t have to” “everyone’s did, especially one direction, zayn, niall, louis and harry.”

Our hearts continue to go out to Liam’s loved ones. Reactions to the resurfaced post? Let us know in the comments.

