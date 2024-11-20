Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Elizabeth Hurley Did NOT Opt For An Intimacy Coordinator In Steamy Scenes Directed By Her Son Damian! Elizabeth Hurley Says It Was ‘Liberating’ To Have Son Damian Direct Her NSFW Scenes In Steamy New Movie! Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian Directed Her Intimate Scenes In Erotic New Movie Prince Harry Returns To UK For Surprise Court Appearance In Lawsuit Against Daily Mail Publishers! King Charles' Former Stable Girl Claims She Was The 'Older Woman' Who Took Prince Harry's Virginity! Prince Harry LIED About Losing Virginity Behind Pub -- Claims Rupert Everett! Elizabeth Hurley Addresses Rumor She Took Prince Harry’s Virginity! Elizabeth Hurley Says Working With Then-Addict Matthew Perry On Serving Sara Was A 'Nightmare' Prince Harry Joins Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, & Others In Lawsuit Against Publisher Associated Newspapers Here’s How Elizabeth Hurley & Hugh Grant Have Remained Friends For Over 20 Years After Breaking Up Hugh Grant Says He Cheated On Elizabeth Hurley With That Prostitute Because He Was In A Bad Mood Elizabeth Hurley Claps Back With Most Unexpected Response After Piers Morgan Drags Her Topless Photo As 'Creepy'

Liam Payne

Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, & Zayn Malik Come Together To Mourn The Loss Of One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne

Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, & Zayn Malik Come Together To Mourn The Loss Of One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne

The One Direction boys reunited at Liam Payne‘s funeral.

On Wednesday, the singer was laid to rest during an intimate gathering with family and close friends. The emotional funeral was held in a 12th-century church in Amersham, England, and it proved to be a profoundly powerful event.

Most notably, bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik were all in attendance. It is so nice they were all able to make it. They all went through so much together. We’re sure this is never the way they imagined or wished to reunite, but we’re sure it meant a lot to Liam’s family to have them there.

Related: Liam Payne Death: Suspected ‘Drug Supplier’ Speaks Out

The Strip That Down crooner’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy was also there, seen arriving with Elizabeth Hurley‘s son Damian Hurley. Close friends James Corden, Simon Cowell, and his fiancé Lauren Silverman also came to pay their respects.

This funeral comes two weeks after Liam’s father Geoff was finally able to bring the 31-year-old’s body back home from Argentina, where he died back on October 16 after falling from his hotel balcony.

We cannot imagine how difficult and sad this service must have been, but we hope it helps aid the healing process for all those mourning this heartbreaking loss. May he rest in peace.

[Image via FayesVision/Michael Wright/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 20, 2024 07:00am PDT

Share This