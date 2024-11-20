Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, & Zayn Malik Come Together To Mourn The Loss Of One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne

The One Direction boys reunited at Liam Payne‘s funeral.

On Wednesday, the singer was laid to rest during an intimate gathering with family and close friends. The emotional funeral was held in a 12th-century church in Amersham, England, and it proved to be a profoundly powerful event.

Most notably, bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik were all in attendance. It is so nice they were all able to make it. They all went through so much together. We’re sure this is never the way they imagined or wished to reunite, but we’re sure it meant a lot to Liam’s family to have them there.

The Strip That Down crooner’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy was also there, seen arriving with Elizabeth Hurley‘s son Damian Hurley. Close friends James Corden, Simon Cowell, and his fiancé Lauren Silverman also came to pay their respects.

This funeral comes two weeks after Liam’s father Geoff was finally able to bring the 31-year-old’s body back home from Argentina, where he died back on October 16 after falling from his hotel balcony.

We cannot imagine how difficult and sad this service must have been, but we hope it helps aid the healing process for all those mourning this heartbreaking loss. May he rest in peace.

