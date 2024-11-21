Liam Payne's Funeral 'Dreadfully Sad' For His Ex Cheryl Cole -- Details

Liam Payne‘s funeral was deeply sad for his ex-partner Cheryl Cole.

The One Direction member was laid to rest on Wednesday in England. The service was restricted to close friends and family, such as Liam’s other bandmates. Of course, the Girls Aloud singer was there to pay her respects, too. And this is likely the first time she’s seen the other 1D singers in years, as well. (As you’ll recall, she worked on The X Factor during their season, so they all go way back.)

At the service, Cheryl was seen walking behind Liam’s coffin looking stoic while wearing a pair of black sunglasses. Friends told DailyMail.com on Wednesday that she was eager to give her ex a loving and respectful goodbye after his tragic death. It is believed she helped organize the ceremony with Liam’s heartbroken parents, Geoff and Karen. How sweet.

The service took place in Amersham, England — as opposed to the Teardrops artist’s hometown of Wolverhampton, as had been speculated. So, why’d they pick this other destination? One reason might be because it is where he spent a lot of time with his and Cheryl’s 7-year-old son Bear. Ugh. An insider shared:

“Many expected the funeral to take place in Wolverhampton, a place Liam held close to his heart, but Buckinghamshire is where he, Cheryl and Bear lived together and where they put their roots down. Despite their split, there were some special times which she will now hold dear.”

A source close to Liam’s family went on to express how the entire ceremony was “dreadfully sad” for the female musician, expressing:

“She is devastated. She has her own grief but she also has a little boy who won’t see his daddy again and that is just heartbreaking. While she and Liam split a long time ago, they were bonded over their love of Bear. Liam died in such a horrible way but the family wanted to remember him in the most perfect way possible.”

There was a flower arrangement in the shape of the word “Daddy” at the event, seemingly as a tribute from his son. Heartbreaking but beautiful. Friends noted that Cheryl has vowed to make sure the child will never forget his dad.

We cannot imagine how devastating the last few weeks must’ve been for Cole and everyone else as they process this. We hope the funeral helped them as they continue to mourn.

