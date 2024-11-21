Pete Davidson PROVES Rehab Story Isn't True -- By Being Seen HERE! 

Pete Davidson is officially shutting down rehab rumors!

The Saturday Night Live star stepped out with his momma Amy Waters Davidson in Brooklyn on Tuesday night to sit courtside at Barclays Center for the Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets game. The pair were all smiles as they posed for a photo. Pete wore jeans, a brown sweatshirt, and a white beanie while his mom was dressed similarly casually.

Pete Davidson spotted courtside at Brooklyn Nets game with mom Amy one day after rehab rumors https://t.co/vqVQKdSJMI pic.twitter.com/G3V5aVltlD — Page Six (@PageSix) November 20, 2024

Aw. He looks great! What a relief to see him looking happy and healthy after all the rumors this week! Clearly he is not in rehab…

As we covered, on Monday, a source told the US Sun that the comedian was back in rehab somewhere in Florida after ending a secret romance with The Bachelor villain Maria Georgas. He was said to be in a “bad” place, so it was super concerning.

That said, Maria took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to shut down the “false” rumors, insisting she’s “never dated Pete” and is instead “friends with his sister” Casey Davidson. She added:

“Just spoke to his sister he’s not in rehab and has been sober for months. Can’t believe this s**t it’s very insulting to his recovery and my mental health. He’s literally home.”

Now we know for a fact he’s out and about and doing well. Good!

