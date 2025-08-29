Liam Payne's Girlfriend Shares Teary Tribute On His First Birthday Since Death: 'It Breaks My Heart'

Gone but never forgotten.

Liam Payne‘s girlfriend Kate Cassidy is celebrating his first birthday since his tragic death in October 2024. If not for that horrible accident in Buenos Aires on that devastating evening, the One Direction singer would’ve turned 32 on Friday.

Related: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are NOT Living Together Full Time Yet

To mark the occasion, Kate, who has been candid about how emotional this loss has been for her, shared a tribute of meaningful moments from throughout their relationship on Instagram, writing:

“8.29.93. A special day for the most special soul. I miss you so much. Happy Birthday Liam. I wish we could celebrate together. In the next life I guess “

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Cassidy (@kateecass)

So much laughter and love in those clips.

She followed up the post with a slideshow of more images and a longer message to her late boyfriend, reflecting:

“My dearest Liam, It breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times.”

Addressing how difficult this day has been for her, she continued:

“I’ve been struggling to find the right words, but I’ll start with the most obvious, happy birthday. Today, you would have been 32. In your 31 years here on this earth you brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many — especially to me. I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there.”

The content creator went on to heartbreakingly share how much she wishes she could have the Strip That Down crooner back:

“I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more. I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together. But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength. I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honor your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had. August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much. Yours, Katelyn”

So beautiful. See (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Cassidy (@kateecass)

Kate even made him a birthday cake. So sweet. She explained in another post:

“happy birthday Liam, I know you still have the sweetest tooth in heaven. I tried my best here but it’s the thought that counts enjoy ! “

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Cassidy (@kateecass)

Aw. We hope this helped her feel closer to him!

We’re sending her and all of Liam’s family and friends so much love as they mourn him on this tough day. R.I.P.

[Image via Kate Cassidy/Instagram]