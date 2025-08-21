Oh No! Lil Nas X Found Roaming The Streets Nearly Naked -- Now He's In Jail!

Lil Nas X has been hospitalized AND may charges after wild night…

During the wee hours of Thursday morning, Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to Ventura Boulevard after multiple reports came in of a man strutting down the street in his skivvies. When they arrived, that’s exactly what they found… Except it was a huge pop star!

Related: MGK Breaks Reveals Secret Rehab Stay In New Song!

According to TMZ, the Montero rapper was roaming around in nothing but white underwear and matching cowboy boots. That was around 4:00 a.m. local time. The outlet obtained footage of the 26-year-old singing and talking about a “party.” Watch (below):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Whoa…

According to the outlet, when cops arrived, Nas, whose real name is Montero Hill, allegedly charged them! He had to be restrained and placed in handcuffs. Officers speculated his behavior could have been the result of a drug overdose, so he was transported to a nearby hospital at around 5:50 a.m.!

Following his bizarre adventure, the Old Town Road rapper has been booked into a Van Nuys jail outside of LA on a misdemeanor charge of battery on a police officer. As of now, he’s being held without bail.

What a wild ride… It’s still unclear whether or not his behavior was the result of an OD.

[Images via Lil Nas X/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]