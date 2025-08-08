MGK Breaks Silence On Megan Fox Split While Revealing Secret Rehab Stay In New Song!

Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about his personal life through his new music.

The 35-year-old singer dropped a new album on Friday called Lost Americana, where he addresses his breakup with Megan Fox while revealing his secret rehab stay. As you know, just weeks after the former couple announced they were expecting their daughter, Saga Blade, late last year, they broke up (again). How the story reportedly goes is that Megan dumped him after she discovered messages from other women on his phone during a trip in November. Other sources claimed she believed he went way further than texting and was “sleeping with someone” amid her pregnancy. Ugh. However, it now sounds like there was a lot more going on behind the scenes than just cheating…

In one emotional track, Treading Water, the musician acknowledges that he “broke this home” and thinks he will die alone because of his actions:

“This’ll be the last time you hear me say sorry / That’ll be the last tear you waste on me crying / I broke this home / And just like my father, I’ll die all alone.”

Oof…

While hinting at his deception, the rapper goes on to sing that he “pack[ed] up suitcases” and vowed to “change” for their baby girl:

“I just ruined their holiday, and lies don’t die, they grow / And everything you try to hide eventually shows. / The beast killed the beauty; the last petal fell from the rose / And I loved you truly, that’s why it’s hard to let it go/ I broke this home / But I’ll change for our daughter, so she’s not alone.”

How did he try to change? That is when MGK shockingly shares that he went to rehab during the holidays — right after the breakup with Megan:

“I wrote this in Room Three, spending Christmas in rehabilitation / I got no phone, just a cell that I’m trapped in while my home’s vacant / I’m an inpatient, but I lost patience.”

Although the performer doesn’t confirm or deny any of the specific reports about the split, like the alleged cheating, he does acknowledge he heard about them, and pointed out it is no one’s “business”:

“I just broke something, but I’m fixated on the gossip that I know is happening / While I’m just being left out of the conversation / It’s a complicated relationship, that’s nobody’s business.”

Complicated is the exact word we would use for the twin flames! Take a listen to the entire song (below):

Very raw…

MGK did not get into details about his rehab stint on the track, but he opened up about it on the New York Times’ Popcast podcast on Friday… somewhat. That said, he did not really divulge any specifics again, including the reason why. He only said:

“Here’s the real truth. I spent Christmas and New Year’s — the whole month of December and late November — in rehab facility. I came out. The world was very loud about me and my personal business.”

Of course, he is talking about the breakup with the actress. He continued:

“Ironically, neither me or Megan have said anything. I mean, still to this day, there could have been zero drama, and you would never know because none of us have said one thing. It’s all claims and things that have happened. Out of our control, I guess.”

MGK admitted he was “somewhat aware” of the rumors coming out about their breakup while in rehab, but he had “no phones, nothing” most of the time. Again, the actor doesn’t share what is true and what isn’t. But he recognized he is to blame, just like in the song. While talking about how a fan once stopped him on the street to ask him how he “fumbled Megan Fox,” he gave an honest answer on the podcast. MGK acknowledged he was “ruin[ing] everything” in his life “on purpose … before every album cycle” in order to make art.

Yikes! It is no wonder Megan is hesitant to take him back now if that is the reason! Hopefully, his time away kick-started his journey to breaking that unhealthy cycle!

MGK also acknowledged he “went to rehab a couple times before.” Last August, he told Bunnie Xo that he went to rehab for the first time in summer 2023, as he used to smoke weed, drink alcohol, and snort Vyvanse — an ADHD medication — Percocet, and hydrocodone. However, this time, he is not willing to be as open about his last stint as before. He’s letting the music speak for him instead, he said on Popcast:

​”I guess, I don’t know how much I would actually say. There’s a song called Treading Water — it’s track 12 on the album — that’s probably the closest to, maybe, it’s almost like the music speaks better than how I would be able to articulate it.”

Whatever happened, we hope MGK is OK. That is all anyone wants at the end of the day. Watch the full interview (below):

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

