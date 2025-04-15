Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off 25 Lb Weight Loss! AND She Shares How She Did It! Influencer Lauren Cummings Johnson Announces Infant Daughter’s Heartbreaking Death At Just 9 Months Old The Heartbreaking Reason Olivia Munn Was ‘Really Nervous’ To Film Sex Scenes In New Show Your Friends & Neighbors Rebecca Gayheart Clarifies Eric Dane Marriage Status Amid His Shocking Diagnosis! Meghan Trainor Reveals She & Husband Daryl Sabara Are Taking Weight Loss Drugs Together! Christina Applegate Offers 'Nightmare' Update On MS Battle Olivia Munn Says ‘Brutal’ Postpartum Depression Was 'More Difficult Than Going Through Cancer' Eric Dane AKA Grey's Anatomy's 'McSteamy' Has Been Diagnosed With ALS Baby TikTok Star Elliana Rose Dies At 10 Months Old After Battle With Rare Condition Teddi Mellencamp Clarifies Comments About Dad John Planning Her Burial Amid Cancer Battle Val Kilmer's Sad & Complicated Cause Of Death Revealed Jelly Roll Is Getting Fit! He Just Hit AMAZING New Weight Loss Milestone -- Dropping HOW MANY Pounds??

Lil Nas X

Whoa! Lil Nas X Hospitalized After Suffering Facial Paralysis!

Whoa! Lil Nas X Hospitalized After Suffering Facial Paralysis!

Lil Nas X landed in the hospital on Monday night… After his face stopped working!

The Industry Baby rapper took to Instagram on Monday to share a terrifying — and mystifying — health update with fans. From a hospital bed, the 26-year-old explained he suffered partial facial paralysis! While demonstrating how the right half of his face literally would not budge with ANY expression he made, he explained:

“When I smile, this is me doing a full smile. It’s like, what the f**k? Bro I can’t even laugh right. Oh my god.”

Related: Eric Dane AKA Grey’s Anatomy‘s ‘McSteamy’ Has Been Diagnosed With ALS

He added in his caption:

“Soooo lost control of the right side of my face”

Watch (below):

Whoa! That’s so scary!

While he didn’t offer any sort of explanation, he later took to his Story to offer some more looks at his condition. In another video from his hospital bed, he panned from the functional side of his face to the paralyzed face, saying:

“We normal over here, we get crazy over here.”

He wrote:

“I’m so cooked”

Lil Nas X hospitalized for partial facial paralysis
(c) Lil Nas X/Instagram

In another Story post, he wrote over a blank background:

“Guys I am ok!! Stop being sad for me! Shake ur ass for me instead!”

Lil Nas X hospitalized for partial facial paralysis
(c) Lil Nas X/Instagram

Ha! At least he’s maintaining a good sense of humor!

In a third Story post, he shared a selfie and assured fans:

“Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it”

Lil Nas X hospitalized for partial facial paralysis
(c) Lil Nas X/Instagram

Finally on Tuesday morning, he shared another hopeful update. In a Story video, he shared:

“Okay, so a little update: I feel like it’s already getting better … This left eye is blinking but this right eye is keeping an eye out for Selener — it does not give a f**k.”

He wrote:

“Right eye is stubborn. Imma be good. Smile is getting a lil better”

Lil Nas X hospitalized for partial facial paralysis
(c) Lil Nas X/Instagram

How scary! We wish him a speedy recovery!

[Images via Lil Nas X/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 15, 2025 08:00am PDT

Share This