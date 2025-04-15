Whoa! Lil Nas X Hospitalized After Suffering Facial Paralysis!

Lil Nas X landed in the hospital on Monday night… After his face stopped working!

The Industry Baby rapper took to Instagram on Monday to share a terrifying — and mystifying — health update with fans. From a hospital bed, the 26-year-old explained he suffered partial facial paralysis! While demonstrating how the right half of his face literally would not budge with ANY expression he made, he explained:

“When I smile, this is me doing a full smile. It’s like, what the f**k? Bro I can’t even laugh right. Oh my god.”

He added in his caption:

“Soooo lost control of the right side of my face”

Watch (below):

Whoa! That’s so scary!

While he didn’t offer any sort of explanation, he later took to his Story to offer some more looks at his condition. In another video from his hospital bed, he panned from the functional side of his face to the paralyzed face, saying:

“We normal over here, we get crazy over here.”

He wrote:

“I’m so cooked”

In another Story post, he wrote over a blank background:

“Guys I am ok!! Stop being sad for me! Shake ur ass for me instead!”

Ha! At least he’s maintaining a good sense of humor!

In a third Story post, he shared a selfie and assured fans:

“Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it”

Finally on Tuesday morning, he shared another hopeful update. In a Story video, he shared:

“Okay, so a little update: I feel like it’s already getting better … This left eye is blinking but this right eye is keeping an eye out for Selener — it does not give a f**k.”

He wrote:

“Right eye is stubborn. Imma be good. Smile is getting a lil better”

How scary! We wish him a speedy recovery!

