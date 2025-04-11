Eric Dane AKA Grey's Anatomy's 'McSteamy' Has Been Diagnosed With ALS

Eric Dane has been diagnosed with ALS (or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

The Grey’s Anatomy star told People on Thursday that he is in the throes of navigating this new health challenge, sharing:

“I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

And suddenly, we have a whole new perspective on his wife Rebecca Gayheart calling off their divorce after 7 years! The couple broke up back in February 2018 and had not settled their divorce all these years later — though they seemed to be really amicable as they went on family vacations with their children, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

Rebecca calling off the divorce last month seemed like a sign they were getting back together, even though there were reports that Eric had been dating a new woman named Priya Jain since November 2024. They seemed to be going strong in February, so, either Priya was already a thing of the past by Rebecca’s latest legal filing or it seemed like there was some drama brewing.

Now, however, it seems likely this decision had a lot to do with this unsettling diagnosis. Health issues have a way of bringing people back together and allowing them to set aside their issues, after all. While it’s still a bit unclear what’s going on romantically with the co-parents, we’re glad McSteamy has the full support of his family at this time!

As he deals with this diagnosis, Eric isn’t done working yet either. The 52-year-old added in his statement:

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

The actor is set to begin filming the HBO show, in which he plays Jacob Elordi‘s father, on April 14, per the outlet.

For those who don’t know, ALS (AKA Lou Gehrig’s disease) is a rare degenerative disease that causes progressive paralysis of the muscles. Symptoms first materialize as twitching, weakness in a limb, and often slurred speech. The disease impacts the nerve cells in the brain and spine that control muscle movement, causing patients to slowly lose their ability to speak, eat, walk, and breathe independently, per the Mayo Clinic. Very difficult.

Sadly, there is no cure for this condition. According to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, patients typically live 3 to 5 years after they’re diagnosed, though some can live decades.

We’re sure this is a very emotional time for Eric and his whole family. We’re sending them love as they navigate this!

