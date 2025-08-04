OMG! Child Rapper Lil Tay Launched An OnlyFans For Her 18th Birthday -- And Made So Much $$$ She Broke A Record!

Lil Tay claims she broke the OnlyFans launch record in mere hours! Even though she, uh, literally just turned 18…

On Sunday, the child rapper (uh, former child, we guess?) took to Instagram to reveal she launched an OnlyFans account in honor of becoming a legal adult, a milestone she hit on July 29. She shared sexy snaps of herself wearing a t-shirt that read “Pornstar In Training” (see HERE) and told everyone she had a “Bday special only available for 24 hours” at the link in her bio.

On her profile, she encourages folks to pay the $19.99 per month subscription fee to “come see her in her birthday suits” — and promises she’ll be “replying to all DMs.” She adds:

“Please don’t tell my mom”

YEESH!

She also proudly calls herself the “youngest girl” on the platform. She’s clearly leaning into that barely legal thing. Ick.

Then, on Monday, less than 24 hours later, she shared a screenshot of how much money she made in just THREE HOURS on the NSFW platform — and it’s insane! The Sucker 4 Green (Money) artist claimed:

“$1M in 3 hours. we broke the f**k out of that onlyfans record”

What?!

She got more than Bhad Bhabie and Bella Thorne when they launched?? WOW. In the screenshot, it shows the 18-year-old made $511,003.79 in subscriptions and another $486,558.11 from private messages. Plus, she made $26,736.19 in tips! That brings her total to $1,024,298.09! All in just three hours, according to her! Look:

How much did she make in the full 24 hours? ‘Cause that’s NUTS!

It’s especially creepy when you put it into context! Tay has been in the public eye since she was a child — gaining fame by bragging about how wealthy she was as a 9-year-old in 2018. There has been confusion about her age in the past, which she has refused to clarify, though now she’s clearly adamant she’s 18 if she’s on OF.

Most people probably remember Tay after it was announced she died in 2023 — only for it to be quickly revealed to be a hoax! She claimed her account got hacked and even suggested it was her allegedly abusive father’s doing (though he has denied those allegations).

Anyways. People have literally watched her grow up. So, to see THIS many people willing to drop so much cash literally HOURS after she turned 18 is f**king creepy! She’s still SO young! While Tay, born Claire Hope, is thrilled about the money rolling in, most fans aren’t here for it for this very reason! They reacted on the ‘gram:

“That’s actually sad as hell. She JUST turned 18.” “We saw this girl grow up, what the hell is wrong with people?” “I hope she’s just tricking these people cuzzz whattt.” “This generation is cooked.” “Whoever subs you guys are disgusting!!! Fr fr.”

