WTF! Lil Tay Claims ‘You Are A Failure’ If You Still Work 9 To 5 After 25 -- And Encourages ALL Women To Make An OnlyFans

Lil Tay is back with another hot take.

Over the weekend, the child rapper turned OnlyFans star took to Instagram to share a controversial opinion regarding women in the workforce. In a fired up video, she tells followers:

“If you’re over the age of 25 and you’re still working a nine to five, you are a failure. Like, by then you should’ve already made your bag.”

Uhhh, WHAT? That’s literally the starting point of most people’s careers! Not the end! But if that opinion wasn’t controversial enough on its own, she dealt another:

“And ladies, every single one of you should drop the link like me. Like, literally just make your bag. Who gives a f**k what anybody thinks? Screw your family. My family kicked me out, I got disowned, they don’t talk to me anymore, they don’t f**k with me, but who gives a s**t? I can literally buy their whole life if I wanted to. I’m good.”

JFC… Clearly she’s feeling confident after launching her OnlyFans at 18 and breaking records. LOLz.

The internet personality concluded her video by urging followers to NOT attend college while claiming she “dropped out” of Harvard:

“Also, f**k an education. Because Harvard was never gonna help me make eight figures. That’s why I dropped out of it and dropped the link instead.”

She captioned the video, “EVERY girl should drop a link”

See (below):

Yikes… Does anyone really even buy a single word this girl says?? We’ll let YOU do the talking on this one, Perezcious readers! Sound off in the comments down below!

[Images via Lil Tay/Instagram & YouTube]