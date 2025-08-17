Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kate Gosselin Reveals She Went Back To Her Pre-Reality TV Job For 'Sickening' Financial Reasons Taylor Swift CRIES Telling The Full Story Of Getting Her Masters Back! Watch! Justin Baldoni Was Charged SO MUCH EXTRA By PR Firm Scared Of Taylor Swift Fans Amid Blake Lively Battle! Brandon Blackstock's Girlfriend At Time Of Death Has Extremely Close Ties To Kelly Clarkson! Details! Meet The Princess Trying To Be The UK's Kylie Jenner! Gleb Savchenko FIRED From DWTS Because Of Claims He Cheated On Former Partner Brooks Nader?! Why Kelly Clarkson Is 'Looking Forward' To Talk Show Coming Back After Ex Brandon Blackstock's Death Surprise! Netflix RENEWED Harry & Meghan's Deal! With New Projects Announced, Too! Kelley & Scott Wolf Called Cops On Each Other 4 Times In 4 Days! WTF Is Happening?! Jennifer Lopez Refused Entry Into Chanel Store -- But She Gets The Best Revenge! The REAL Reason And Just Like That... Got Canceled?! Prince Harry Just Wants To 'Move Back To Britain' After Latest Blow: SOURCE

OnlyFans

WTF! Lil Tay Claims ‘You Are A Failure’ If You Still Work 9 To 5 After 25 -- And Encourages ALL Women To Make An OnlyFans

WTF! Lil Tay Claims ‘You Are A Failure’ If You Still Work 9 To 5 After 25 -- And Encourages ALL Women To Make An OnlyFans

Lil Tay is back with another hot take.

Over the weekend, the child rapper turned OnlyFans star took to Instagram to share a controversial opinion regarding women in the workforce. In a fired up video, she tells followers:

“If you’re over the age of 25 and you’re still working a nine to five, you are a failure. Like, by then you should’ve already made your bag.”

Uhhh, WHAT? That’s literally the starting point of most people’s careers! Not the end! But if that opinion wasn’t controversial enough on its own, she dealt another:

“And ladies, every single one of you should drop the link like me. Like, literally just make your bag. Who gives a f**k what anybody thinks? Screw your family. My family kicked me out, I got disowned, they don’t talk to me anymore, they don’t f**k with me, but who gives a s**t? I can literally buy their whole life if I wanted to. I’m good.”

JFC… Clearly she’s feeling confident after launching her OnlyFans at 18 and breaking records. LOLz.

Related: Bonnie Blue Reveals Unsettling Physical Toll Of Her Extreme Intimacy Events!

The internet personality concluded her video by urging followers to NOT attend college while claiming she “dropped out” of Harvard:

“Also, f**k an education. Because Harvard was never gonna help me make eight figures. That’s why I dropped out of it and dropped the link instead.”

She captioned the video, “EVERY girl should drop a link”

See (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LIL TAY (@liltay)

Yikes… Does anyone really even buy a single word this girl says?? We’ll let YOU do the talking on this one, Perezcious readers! Sound off in the comments down below!

[Images via Lil Tay/Instagram & YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 17, 2025 15:54pm PDT

Share This