Lily Allen Basically Confirms David Harbour Cheated In Savage New Breakup Album Lyrics!

Lily Allen is exposing her estranged husband David Harbour‘s betrayal through music!

In a new interview with British Vogue on Friday, the singer confirmed reports she’s dropping an album — the first in seven years! Amazing! She recorded the project, which does not have a name yet, in only “16 days” (!!!) during what she calls a difficult time in her life:

“I made this record in December 2024 and it was a way for me to process what was happening in my life.”

We know at the time she was suffering from some of the cruelest heartbreak. She and hubby David broke up, and it wasn’t because the two drifted apart either. We wish it were that simple. No, the Stranger Things star was heavily rumored to have been unfaithful. Here’s a breakdown on the drama…

We first heard Lily caught her husband cheating on her on the dating app Raya when news of the split broke. However, it turned out to be way worse than that! A bombshell report from Dailymail.com later revealed David had an affair that lasted for YEARS! UGH!

An insider claimed he struck up a relationship with a younger costume designer, whose name we don’t know, while married to Lily. They reportedly “met on a movie they did together” and “weren’t very secretive about their relationship” on set. However, they did not stop their romance once the film ended! They continued to see each other for three years!

Once the Smile artist found out, the betrayal destroyed their marriage. There was no coming back afterward, especially since it broke the rules of their open relationship. Yeah, they reportedly started that arrangement after they tied the knot. An insider also claimed to DeuxMoi that David “told her he would need to hook up with women while she was gone” for work “because he couldn’t go that long without sex.” WTF!

Lily reluctantly agreed to the open relationship, even though it made her “miserable,” but made sure to lay down some strict guidelines, including “he could only hook up with strangers, no feelings, nothing long-term.” Well, a three-year affair definitely breaks those rules! The musician discovered the Black Widow alum betrayed her, and here we are… They’re over, and she poured all her feelings into new music.

For a while, however, we didn’t know if the cheating rumors were true. She didn’t say a word about the speculation. She got real about her emotions and difficulties after the split several times, but not about the allegations. David was careful when it comes to talking about the end of their marriage, too. When asked about the breakup by GQ earlier this year, he gave an infuriating two-word response:

“Oh boy.”

He seriously couldn’t say a little more than that?! David then explained he was hesitant to comment due to how much attention is on their breakup:

“I’m protective of the people and the reality of my life. There’s no use in that form of engaging [with tabloid news] because it’s all based on hysterical hyperbole.”

Hmm…

Well, Lily is now pretty much saying there’s nothing exaggerated with the reporting of what happened! She basically confirmed in her new music that he cheated! See, British Vogue got a peek at her new music and shared some of the lyrics to her upcoming tracks! And they’re so savage! The 40-year-old performer sings in a song called Sleepwalking:

“You let me think it was me in my head / and nothing to do with them girls in your bed.”

“Girls in your bed”! Oh, damn! Lily is not holding back! She continued on another track called Dallas Major:

“You know I used to be quite famous that was way back in the day / I probably should explain how my marriage has been open since my husband went astray.”

Yeah, there’s no doubt now! David did her so dirty! Lily noted to the outlet that the album is “inspired” by what went down in her marriage. Oh, we got that from the lyrics! It ain’t exactly cryptic poetry! LOLz! She did say, however:

“There are things that are on the record that I experienced within my marriage, but that’s not to say that it’s all gospel. It is inspired by what went on in the relationship.”

Not gospel — what is that, for legal reasons? At the end of the day, this is going to be her truth, probably set to some hot beats. And while making the record, she felt “Confusion, sorrow, grief, helplessness.” Oof. It sounds like we are in for a heartbreaking, if catchy, album. And David better get ready to explain himself this time once it comes out!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you excited for new music from Lily? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via BBC Sounds/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]